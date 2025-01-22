Chichester exhibition promises Art is for Everyone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Art is for Everyone is the new exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary in both the John Rank and Wilson Gallery until February 16.

As Gael Emmett, gallery admin assistant, explains: “After Keith Haring proclaimed that ‘Art is for everybody’, a generation of artists from the 60s have been striving to make art relevant and accessible to all, not just an elite few. Access to art is the vision on which Oxmarket Contemporary was conceived by its founders and by which we continue to operate. We believe artists come from all walks of life and art can be enjoyed and owned in its many forms by everyone.

“Art is for Everyone is the exhibition where creativity meets accessibility! It brings together a diverse range of talented artists and makers, offering high-quality artwork at affordable prices. Our goal is to make art accessible to everyone whether you're a seasoned collector or a first-time buyer. Our curated collection reflects the vibrant spectrum of artists in our community, providing a platform to share their vision. With a focus on emerging talent and unique artistic expressions, we showcase a variety of mediums, including paintings, print, photography, sculpture, ceramics, jewellery and mixed media. Join us in supporting the arts while celebrating affordability, diversity and inclusion through art.

“During the exhibition we will be hosting courses run by artists and makers, a chance for everyone to enjoy taking part in a creative activity. Do come and take part, check our website for more details. www.oxmarket.org

“Art is for Everyone is in both our John Rank and Wilson Gallery. We look forward to welcoming you to the gallery.“