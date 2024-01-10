Chichester Farmers’ Market returns with ‘Feel Good Friday’

Following a short Christmas break, the Chichester Farmers' Market returns to the city centre on Friday 19 January, offering a 'Feel Good' twist for the first market of the new year.

The market will take place in East Street, Chichester, between 9am and 2pm and will be themed ‘Feel Good Friday’. For this market, the traditional traders — who will be offering fresh local produce and artisan goods — will be joined by representatives from Everyone Active, Nuffield Health, Fitjoy, Citizens Advice Arun & Chichester, as well as Chichester District Council’s Social Prescribers, Wellbeing team and Supporting You team, to offer information and advice on health, wellbeing and finances.

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “As we enter the New Year, many of us will be thinking about how we can improve our health and wellbeing.

“The ‘Feel Good Friday’ market is a great way to start the new year if you are looking for help to make positive and healthy lifestyle choices, or if you need support with your finances.

“For this special Chichester Farmers’ Market, we’ve brought together a range of partners and organisations to join our normal farmers’ market traders, with over 25 stalls attending. Everyone Active, Nuffield Health, Fitjoy, and the council’s Social Prescribers, Wellbeing Team and Supporting You team, will be on hand to chat to you about a range of matters from healthy eating on a budget and reducing your alcohol intake, to being more active and improving your emotional wellbeing. Citizens Advice Arun & Chichester and our Supporting You team will also be able to help you if you’re struggling with the cost of living, including tips on saving money on energy bills.”

Following the ‘Feel Good Friday’ market on 19 January, the Farmers’ Markets will then take place every first and third Friday of the month from 2 February 2024.

For more information about the Chichester Farmer’s Market, visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/aboutfarmersmarket