Chichester gallery puts the spotlight on Banksy

Chichester’s GraffitiStreet Gallery is offering the chance to discover an authenticated collection of Banksy prints and collectables.

As Rosh Boroumand, co-founder of GraffitiStreet Gallery, says, the pieces embrace Banksy's bold belief that “art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable.”

Rosh said: “This remarkable collection features authenticated Banksy limited edition prints and collectables, immersing viewers in the world of one of the most influential and thought-provoking artists of our time. Each Banksy piece in this carefully-curated exhibition invites viewers to engage with their own perceptions of the world, making it an unmissable showcase for those who appreciate art that challenges the status quo.

“Among the collection highlights is the stunningly rare Nola Blue/Green Edition along with Banksy's iconic first commercial print, Rude Copper, launched over two decades ago. Attendees will also discover the impactful Napalm piece and unique collectables chronicling the artist's career. These pieces not only reflect the changing currents of art and culture but also offer a powerful commentary on contemporary social issues.”

Rosh promised an art experience that will ignite conversation and provoke thought: “Discover how Banksy's visionary work continues to resonate today and why art matters now more than ever.”

Banksy Editions: Volume I is admission free at GraffitiStreet Gallery, 25a West Street, Chichester, PO19 1QW until May 11, Friday and Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm. From Monday-Thursday, you can book your private viewing appointment via [email protected].

“We have been working within the urban art market for 11 years and we deal on a primary basis and a secondary basis. And as part of that we also deal in Banksys. We have dealing been dealing with Banksys since 2014.”

Obviously, a huge part of the interest is the mystery, the fact that we don't know who he is: “We know as far as he is maybe a he, but the not knowing is all part of the allure. It is also the fact that you could wake up one morning and be confronted with a mural which may or may not be a Banksy!”

As Rosh says, 80 per cent of the time Banksy will confirm via social media if a piece is his: “But sometimes it has happened where the odd piece has not been confirmed but within the world of street art sometimes we are able with a bit of intel to decide. There are experts out there including ourselves. To an untrained eye something that isn't a genuine Banksy might seem a Banksy but if you look deeper you know what to look for and you can tell whether it is or it isn't.”

And we aren't about to discover his identity anytime soon, Rosh believes: “Why spoil the fun for the majority for the sake of the minority? It's a closely-guarded secret. But why spoil the fun? We all believed in Santa, didn't we? Until the day comes when he decides that he is going to say who he is, we are not going to know and my guess is that that won't be for the surface foreseeable future but of course you never know!”

Is the anonymity just a gimmick? “Gimmick or masterpiece, that's down to the eye of the beholder but we have had a great response. People have been coming in and saying wow! We have this in Chichester! It is what you would expect in London or Amsterdam or New York City but we must not forget this part of the world for art and its importance is growing.”