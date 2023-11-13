Chichester gears up for Christmas 2023: a season of community, shopping and delight

Chichester BID is gearing up for a season of community togetherness and festive cheer as Christmas in Chichester 2023 approaches. This year's celebration promises a glorious blend of vibrant shopping, delectable dining, and a wealth of family and cultural experiences in the heart of the historic city. With support from Howden Insurance, and Rotary in Chichester, Chichester BID is excited to share their plans for the season ahead.

"Chichester comes alive at Christmas with twinkling lights along its bustling shopping streets and charming side streets, enchanting Christmas window displays, and an array of joyful family activities at cultural venues like The Novium Museum and Chichester Cathedral," says Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID. "This year's Christmas in Chichester offers residents and visitors the perfect blend of shopping, dining, and delightful experiences for the whole family. We will also be bringing back our popular Christmas Family Trail featuring the new Christmas light characters, adding a touch of festive fun and laughter to our celebrations. The trail has been sponsored by Howden Insurance and we are delighted to partner with them this Christmas."

The Christmas Light Switch-On

The Christmas Light Switch-On, taking place on Saturday 25th November, will be a highlight of Christmas in Chichester. Organised and led by Rotary in Chichester with support from Henry Adams, festivities begin at 6pm with the Festival of Light Parade along North Street led by the Town Crier and TS Sturdy Band. There will be performances from Prebendal School Choir on North Street from 5.15pm and Oakwood School Choir at the Market Cross from 5.45pm. At 6.25pm the Christmas tree at the Cross will be blessed by Chichester Cathedral’s Interim Dean, Reverend Canon Simon Holland, before the countdown, when the lights are switched on by this year’s nominated local heroes. Celebrations will continue with music from Chichester City Band and Chichester Singers. V2 Radio will also be in East Street on the evening, adding to the festive atmosphere and buzz.

Christmas in Chichester

Santa's Missing Sack Family Trail

Set to kick off on Saturday 25th November and running right up to Christmas Eve, Chichester BID is delighted to present a free festive adventure that invites families to embark on a quest to help Santa find his missing sack, with assistance from the Chichester Christmas Light Characters. Participants stand a chance of winning a fantastic Nintendo Switch Console and £50 Chichester Gift Card.

Dominic Glen, from Howden Insurance, commented: "We're excited to be part of Chichester’s Christmas celebrations and to have the opportunity to give back to the community. As part of our involvement in the Christmas Family Trail, we'll be providing participants with a little gift to say thank you for taking part and helping Santa. It's our way of spreading the joy of the season."

Christmas Window Competition

South Street at Christmas

Chichester's city centre businesses will continue the cherished tradition of beautifully dressing their shop windows as part of the BID’s annual window display competition, which helps fill the city with the wonder and magic of the season. This year’s theme is ‘Christmas Creatures’ and windows will be judged by the much-loved Julie and Amanda, best known as the Teddy Bear Ladies from BBC's The Repair Shop.

Embracing Independents

Chichester’s diverse range of independent businesses are a vital part of the city and help to make shopping in Chichester such a unique and enjoyable experience. To encourage visitors to seek out and support these businesses, Chichester BID is launching a 'Have Yourself a Very Indie Christmas' social media campaign. From shopping for gifts and sustainable celebrations to prepping for the big day and seasonal socialising, the campaign aims to inspire people to shop and enjoy local this Christmas through a series of videos. This will be supported by a range of digital gift guides that will be hosted on the Chichester BID website.

Christmas Events

Christmas Market

Home to an award-winning Museum, nationally acclaimed art gallery, world-renowned theatre and ancient Cathedral, Chichester offers a myriad of cultural experiences for visitors of all ages. So, from magical markets, family events, art workshops and Santa visits to live music and entertainment, visit Chichester BID’s website for everything you need to know about Christmas in Chichester this year.