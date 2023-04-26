Chichester Harbour Conservancy appoints new Chief Executive

Chichester Harbour Conservancy has announced the appointment of Matt Briers CBE as Chief Executive of Chichester Harbour Conservancy from April 25, following a competitive recruitment round.

Richard Craven, outgoing Director & Harbour Master, Cllr Ann Briggs – Chair of the Conservancy, Matt Briers CBE and Robert Macdonald, Chair of the Conservancy’s Advisory Committee

Matt had a distinguished 37-year career in the Royal Navy, serving as a warfare officer at sea and aviator in the Fleet Air Arm. As well as a range of staff appointments in Whitehall, he commanded on three occasions with his final post being as Director Carrier Strike as a Rear Admiral. He has also held a lifelong interest in conservation and the environment.

Commenting on his appointment, Matt said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the outstanding team at Itchenor and Dell Quay. Chichester Harbour is special, being of international importance environmentally and a busy recreational area for boating, walkers and cyclists. As such, it is rightly recognised as an immense positive resource to people living in the local area. I very much look forward to working with all stakeholders to preserve and enhance the Harbour for future generations.”

Chair of the Conservancy, Cllr Ann Briggs said: “We’re very excited to have Matt, who brings a wealth of leadership and management experience as well as a genuine personal commitment to the environment, joining the Conservancy. I look forward to working with him for the holistic benefit of the Harbour and the critical role it plays for our area”.