Chichester High School celebrates best A-Level results in over a decade

Chichester High School (CHS) staff and students are delighted to be celebrating a fantastic set of results, with the best exam grades in over a decade. Students' hard work and motivation, together with the incredible sixth form teaching team, should be congratulated for these incredible outcomes. Year 13s were described as ‘a real credit’ to CHS and school staff have wished them every success as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives.

In A-Level subjects, an impressive 26% of the cohort achieved A*-A grades, 56.2% achieved A*-B grades and 81.1% gained A*-C grade. In addition to this the applied general courses also excelled, with 90% achieving Distinction*-Distinction grades.

There were a large number of outstanding personal performances . Our top performers who achieved at least 3 A*-A (or equivalent) are:

Isaac B - University of Sussex to read Physics

Smiling faces at Chichester High School. Photo: Chichester High School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel C - University of Chichester to read Football Coaching and Performance

Lucie C - Bournemouth University to read Marketing Communications with Digital Media

Drake D - University of Bath to read Mathematics

Paige F - University of Exeter to read English and Drama

A very happy Head of Sixth Form, Vickie Smith with Jess. Photo: Chichester High School.

Hannah G - Royal Veterinary College, University of London to read Veterinary Medicine

Charlotte G - University of Portsmouth to read Modern Languages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry G - University of Leeds to read Philosophy, Politics and Economics

Jessica H - Cardiff University to read Pharmacy

A nervous student opens their results. Photo: Chichester High School.

Clara H - University of Bristol to read English

Kieran J - University of Chichester to read Football Coaching and Performance

Adam P - University of Southampton to read Biomedical Sciences

Scarlett P - University of Surrey to read International Event Management

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella W - Bournemouth University to read Sport and Exercise Science

It has been a busy morning and we are pleased to see so many of our students achieving their expected places at a wide range of Universities including Bath, Bristol, Cardiff, Exeter, Leeds, Liverpool, Southampton, UCL and the Royal Veterinary College.

Vickie Smith, Head of Sixth Form, said: “The success of our students A Level and BTEC results reflects the commitment, dedication and sheer hard work that they have put into their time at CHS, both inside and outside the classroom. As a school we recognize that the last four years have been particularly challenging and has added another level of anxiety for these young adults. I am amazed and extremely proud of the resilience and perseverance they have shown in such challenging circumstances and would like to thank our parents and carers for their continued support.”