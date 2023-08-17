Chichester High School celebrates best A-Level results in over a decade
In A-Level subjects, an impressive 26% of the cohort achieved A*-A grades, 56.2% achieved A*-B grades and 81.1% gained A*-C grade. In addition to this the applied general courses also excelled, with 90% achieving Distinction*-Distinction grades.
There were a large number of outstanding personal performances . Our top performers who achieved at least 3 A*-A (or equivalent) are:
Isaac B - University of Sussex to read Physics
Joel C - University of Chichester to read Football Coaching and Performance
Lucie C - Bournemouth University to read Marketing Communications with Digital Media
Drake D - University of Bath to read Mathematics
Paige F - University of Exeter to read English and Drama
Hannah G - Royal Veterinary College, University of London to read Veterinary Medicine
Charlotte G - University of Portsmouth to read Modern Languages
Harry G - University of Leeds to read Philosophy, Politics and Economics
Jessica H - Cardiff University to read Pharmacy
Clara H - University of Bristol to read English
Kieran J - University of Chichester to read Football Coaching and Performance
Adam P - University of Southampton to read Biomedical Sciences
Scarlett P - University of Surrey to read International Event Management
Ella W - Bournemouth University to read Sport and Exercise Science
It has been a busy morning and we are pleased to see so many of our students achieving their expected places at a wide range of Universities including Bath, Bristol, Cardiff, Exeter, Leeds, Liverpool, Southampton, UCL and the Royal Veterinary College.
Vickie Smith, Head of Sixth Form, said: “The success of our students A Level and BTEC results reflects the commitment, dedication and sheer hard work that they have put into their time at CHS, both inside and outside the classroom. As a school we recognize that the last four years have been particularly challenging and has added another level of anxiety for these young adults. I am amazed and extremely proud of the resilience and perseverance they have shown in such challenging circumstances and would like to thank our parents and carers for their continued support.”
“Both the students and staff have worked really hard for these results and we are very pleased that their efforts have been rewarded. We wish all our students every success and happiness in their future,” a spokesperson added.