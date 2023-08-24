Students and staff at Chichester High School are “delighted and proud” to celebrate the achievements of students and staff, following a raft of impressive GCSE and BTEC results.

The results come after a challenging two years for the 2023 cohort, with many students having worked hard to achieve their potential.

Headteacher Alaric Govan said: “This has been a team effort and I would like to commend the hard work of staff, parents and students. This school has a very distinctive community feel to it and I would like to thank our incredible staff for their hard work and exceptional pastoral care. The parents and carers have been incredibly supportive, for which I am incredibly grateful.

“Finally, and always most importantly, the Year 11s have worked exceptionally hard. They have attended sessions before and after school, as well as during the holidays. They have engaged with the online packages that the school has brought in to encourage additional study, and their determination and commitment was evident throughout the month of examinations. They should be very proud of their achievements.”

The percentage of grades between 9 and 4 are listed below, by subject.

Art – 84 per cent

Drama – 76 per cent

Photography – 86 per cent

Business – 78 per cent

Dance – 79 per cent

Music – 95 per cent

Travel and Tourism – 83 per cent

French – 84 per cent

Health and Fitness – 83 per cent

PE – 72 per cent

Mrs Lewry, Deputy Headteacher added: “These grades will allow the students to access an exciting array of opportunities. I’ve worked with this group of children for five years and watched them develop into confident, articulate and caring individuals. The hard work that underpins these successes has been really impressive to watch and I know that they will all be hugely successful in the future”.

We are so excited that many of our students are staying on with us to study in our Sixth Form, and we are looking forward to continuing the Chichester High School journey for another two years. Our A’ level results last week were the best ever, with an impressive 26% of the cohort achieving A*-A grades, 56% of students achieving A*-B grades, and 90% of students achieving Distinction*-Distinction grades in Applied general courses.

We look forward to the future successes of these pupils - congratulations once again to the Class of 2023!

