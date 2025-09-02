Chichester hosts first major William Nicholson exhibition in more than 20 years

Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery offers the first major exhibition of the artist William Nicholson (1872-1949) in more than 20 years (22 November 2025–31 May 2026).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokeswoman Carrie Rees said: “Considering afresh the work of this prolific artist, the exhibition will span the whole of Nicholson’s career, demonstrating the extraordinary breadth of his artistic vision; from his world-renowned still lifes, portraits and landscapes, to his lesser-known illustrations and woodcuts as well as his costume and poster designs.

“An artist whose work eschews categorisation, Nicholson sat both at the heart of the art world and apart from artistic movements. The exhibition will explore Nicholson the man – his personal connections with family and friends, his relationships to some of the most distinguished figures of his time – alongside displaying previously unseen works, theatre costume designs and some of the personal items he used for his still lifes. Through this comprehensive analysis of the artist, the exhibition will demonstrate that Nicholson’s work is more complex than it may first appear and will situate him within the shifting political and social conditions of his time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The exhibition will open with an exploration of William Nicholson’s self-presentation, persona and relationships. As a sought-after portrait painter working at the turn of the century, Nicholson cultivated a dandified and metropolitan reputation. Portraits of Nicholson by others demonstrate his love of fashion and costume, whilst also placing him within what would become an artistic family dynasty. A Bloomsbury Family (1907) by William Orpen portrays Nicholson alongside his wife, the painter Mabel Pryde, and their four children; Nancy who became a painter and fabric designer; Tony who died during the war in 1918; Ben who would be at the forefront of the British avant-garde and of whom a previously unseen portrait will be featured; and Kit who would become an architect and marry artist E.Q Nicholson.

“At the heart of the exhibition will be Nicholson’s innovative graphic work, from the poster designs he created with his brother-in-law, James Pryde, as the Beggarstaff Brothers (soon shortened to Beggarstaffs) in the 1890s, to his woodcuts and remarkable book illustrations. Beggarstaffs’ use of bold flat colour, and effective combination of word, image and simple forms revolutionised poster design at the turn of the century.

“Posters for stage productions of Hamlet (1894) and Cinderella (1895) will introduce Nicholson’s significant relationship to the London theatre world, further explored through his portraits of author J.M. Barrie and comic actress and entertainer Wish Wynne. Nicholson also designed costumes for a variety of popular productions, including the first production of Peter Pan (1904) and Noël Coward’s The Marquise (1927).

“Alongside his beloved illustrations for the children’s classic The Velveteen Rabbit (1922) by Margery Williams, the exhibition will feature the original designs for Clever Bill (1926), with story and illustrations by Nicholson, demonstrating both his playful sense of humour and exceptional eye for design. These will be accompanied by his celebrated woodcuts, including the complete A to Z from An Alphabet (1898), starting with ‘A was an Artist’ – a depiction of his own likeness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The exhibition will then look at Nicholson’s portraits, many made to commission, but also of his family and friends. Nicholson’s portraits of children, including his own, stand out for their sensitivity. Notably, Ben Nicholson as a Child of Six or Seven Years (1901) positions his son as a defined individual, rather than as a sentimentalised representation of childhood. Nicholson’s subjects were drawn from all strata of British society, from Morris dancer Edward Russell to essayist and cartoonist Sir Max Beerbohm. A highlight will be his 1920 portrait of Gertrude Jekyll, the horticulturist, photographer, writer and artist, paired with a painting of her gardening boots, which was made whilst she was too busy working to sit for her portrait. This pairing will highlight the equal attention and precision Nicholson gave to each one of his subjects.

“William Nicholson will be placed in the context of his time, as an artist working during major social and political shifts globally. In 1915, Nicholson was commissioned to paint a portrait of Lord Hardinge, Viceroy of India, for his retirement. Travelling to India with architect Edwin Lutyens, he painted several landscapes and a powerful portrait of the Viceroy’s Orderly, Duffadar Valayat Shah (1915), a Muslim soldier from the Punjab region, which will be on display. His painting, Armistice Night (1918) is a rare example of Nicholson depicting a specific event, of people lining the street to celebrate the end of the First World War. This would have been a difficult moment for Nicholson, who had only received news of his son Tony’s death in active service less than a month before.

“Nicholson’s exceptional contribution to the still life genre within Britain will be showcased, particularly his skill at depicting the unique properties, qualities and textures of everyday objects. Lustre, and other reflective surfaces such as glass, was a quality Nicholson would return to throughout his painting, as demonstrated by works such as The Lustre Bowl with Green Peas (1911), The Ruby Glass (1910) and The Gold Jug (1937), lent by His Majesty The King.

“The exhibition will close with Nicholson’s luminous landscape paintings and his evocation of a sense of place.”