West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to keep their kitchen hobs clear and equip their homes with smoke alarms after the incident on February 14.

“Crews were called to a property in Richmond Road when the occupants discovered a fire in the kitchen,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"On arrival firefighters found the kitchen heavily smoke logged and extinguished a small fire on the hob. Fortunately, the fire was contained to one room as the doors were shut.

Fire crews were called to a property in Richmond Road, Chichester when the occupants discovered a fire in the kitchen. Photo: West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

“It is believed that a young child accidentally turned the kitchen hob on, which had an air fryer on top and caught ablaze.”

Fortunately, there were no injuries and the family ‘escaped unharmed’, the fire service said.

After the incident, firefighters visited other properties in the area to ‘provide further fire safety advice’ and ‘ensure residents are living safe and well’.

Station manager, Alastair Letchford, said: “Fortunately, this fire started in daylight hours when everyone was awake.

"However, had this started while everyone was asleep – the outcome could have been very different.

"This is why it is so important to fit working smoke alarms on each floor of your home; smoke alarms will alert you to a fire at the earliest opportunity and give you time to safely escape.

“More than 50 percent of accidental fires in the home are started by cooking, and there are a huge number of fire risks in that one room alone. Please be aware of all the potential dangers in your kitchen and stay alert when cooking.

“Above all, the most important piece of advice we can give is to get out, stay out, and call 999 if there is a fire in your home.”

If you have concerns around home fire safety, or are concerned for a family member or loved-one, you can complete a free online fire safety check to help spot fire risks around your home.