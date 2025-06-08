Chichester International Film Festival returns this summer promising an “exciting” line-up for 2025.

Festival director Walter Francisco said: “Running from August 8-24, this year’s Festival promises an extraordinary celebration of cinema with an ambitious programme featuring exclusive premieres, iconic film screenings, live events, and much more.

“Now in its 33rd year, the Festival will once again open with its immensely popular open-air screenings, located amidst the picturesque surroundings of Priory Park in Chichester. Audiences can enjoy an array of iconic films under the stars with special afternoon outdoor screenings for families.”

More details at chichesterfilmfestival.co.uk.

Walter added: “Our 2025 programme is a celebration of cinema in all its forms. We’re proud to showcase classic adaptations, tributes to movie greats, a focus on country music films, and live music events. We’re also thrilled to feature world cinema and short films as well as UK and world premieres. We are very much looking forward to bringing a fantastic range of film to the south coast this summer.”

Festival highlights include:

Jane Austen Adaptations, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the author.

Tributes to stars Kate Winslet and Jack Lemmon, including screenings and talks.

A David Lynch showcase, exploring the film-maker's surrealist masterpieces.

A spotlight on Indian films beyond Bollywood.

Screenings accompanied by live music including jazz gigs and silent films with musical accompaniment.

“The Festival also marks its continued expansion into regional venues, with screenings and events taking place at sites including The Windmill in Littlehampton, The Spring in Havant, and Chichester-based The Havana and St John's Chapel as well as an exciting new venue yet to be revealed.”