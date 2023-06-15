Chichester is ‘Alive After Five’ thanks to new gift card

A new Alive After Five Gift Card for the night time economy has launched, as part of efforts to showcase the after 5pm businesses in Chichester city centre, including the cinema, pubs, restaurants, bars and even salons.

Shake-A-Delic in Chichester City Centre

The cultural, leisure and evening economy in Chichester is now accessible through a single gift card for the city. Building on the success of the existing Chichester Gift Card, the Alive After Five Gift Card is purely for the night-time economy and can be spent like a debit card with a range of evening businesses including restaurants like Bill’s and Purchases, hotels such as The Vestry, pubs including The Fountain and The Eastgate and venues like Chichester Cinema at New Park.

The new Alive After Five Gift Card is being led by Chichester Businesses Improvement District (BID), who introduced the Chichester Gift Card in 2018, and a digital version of the card in 2022.

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID said the new gift card will bolster the night-time economy in Chichester: “The night-time economy in Chichester is diverse and exciting. Live music events, fascinating film talks, special Super Clubs, after-work wellbeing retreats, twilight cathedral tours as well as regular quiz and karaoke nights - our wonderful pubs, restaurants, bars, salons, spas and independent cinema have so much to offer.

“It is time for us to celebrate our after 5pm businesses in Chichester through our new Alive After Five Gift Card, showcasing our offering to locals and visitors alike and presenting the Chichester evening experience through one easy to use gift card.”

Walter Francisco is Cinema Director & Programmer at Chichester Cinema at New Park and said the Alive After Five Gift Card will support Chichester’s arts and cultural scene:

“As an independently run cinema, a charity and a non-profit organisation, our focus at theChichester Cinema is showing quality films that deserve to be seen. We’re proud to be a part of the Alive After Five Gift Card, representing the cinematic arts and contributing to the vibrancy of Chichester.

“Chichester is great for food and for culture, of which our cinema is just one local contributor, and the Alive After Five Gift Card covers an array of evening activities that will appeal to a range of people. With us, you might enjoy a glass of wine and food at our bar, and then sit down to enjoy a film complete with programme notes; it’s a different atmosphere to many cinemas.

“I think the Alive After Five Gift Card will encourage locals to discover new businesses, as well as encouraging those from out of the area to experience Chichester for the first time. Chichester’s art and cultural scene is on a positive trajectory and the gift card supports that.”

Independent Chinese and Nepalese fusion restaurant Phoenix Dining is part of the new Alive After Five Gift Card. Co-owner Mei Xue said:

“Phoenix Dining has been open in Chichester for over two years now. My husband and I created the menu together, offering a different take on both Chinese and Nepalese food, presented in a unique way, such as our Chinese hot pots. People are looking for a whole night out experience and will join us for our three-course pre-theatre menu before an evening at the theatre. The Alive After Five Gift Card is a good idea because it offers that entire night out, with food, drink and entertainment in one gift card.

“The night time economy has been hit hard over recent years and the gift card is a very welcome boost for businesses. We’re on Guildhall Street, which is a quieter street in Chichester, but we hope that the gift card will give people a push to try new restaurants and explore beyond the high streets so they can find Chichester’s hidden gems too.”

Pubs and venues are also set to accept the new Alive After Five Gift Card. Claire Rowland from The Hole In The Wall said: “The Hole In The Wall is a traditional pub dating back to the 1700s which sells craft beer andfreshly cooked food. As a brewery, we make our own beers, ciders and gins with over 30 beers on tap and artisanal spirits from local makers, plus live music on Tuesdays, Friday and Sundays.

“Chichester’s indies need to be supported and the Alive After Five Gift Card is a good way to do it because it can help businesses to reach a wider audience, including those from outside of the area. When you’re going somewhere new for a night out, you do research on where to go and what to do, and the gift card will help people out by offering lots of suggestions, bringing new people to new places.

“A night out in Chichester is chilled with a fantastic, welcoming atmosphere. Front of house staff at Chichester’s bars, pubs and restaurants are super helpful, and there is lots to do, from late night venues to indie restaurants. It’s brilliant to think that even more people will be able to experience a night out in Chichester thanks to the gift card.”

The Alive After Five Gift Card is part of the national Night Out Gift Card brand from Miconex,underpinned by their Town & City Gift Card concept and is the first specific evening economy gift card for West Sussex.

Colin Munro is the Managing Director of Miconex and said: “2022 saw a boost in demand for gift cards purchased for leisure activities such as travel, theatre, entertainment and eating out, with over 17% of monthly gift card purchasers buying this type of card. Chichester’s Alive After Five Gift Card is a means for Chichester to leverage the technology in their existing Chichester Gift Card with a product specifically designed to capture this leisure spending and support a range of evening economy businesses.