Chichester leads the way in promoting gender equality in sports leadership

International sports organisations can help more women progress into senior roles by changing the way networking happens, according to a new report by the University of Chichester’s Senior Lecturer in Sport Management, Dr Jordan Matthews.
By Rachael PageContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
Dr Matthews, who is also Programme Development Officer for the Women’s Sport Leadership Academy, was commissioned by UK Sport to examine the career pathways followed by current British leaders with roles in international sport governance.

The research found that the informal dynamics of networking in these organisations continues to be a barrier to the progress of women to senior positions.

The research included a survey of 55 British leaders in international sport, followed by 12 in-depth interviews. It found that being able to network well was considered a key factor for men in obtaining senior roles in international sport governance, while many women reported feeling uncomfortable or unwelcome in male-dominated informal networking spaces.

“We’re really proud to have produced a rare example of insight into the lived experiences of those working in international sport governance,” said Dr Matthews.

“Our model on networking aims to open a discussion about exclusion in such spaces and it’s powerful to know our work is directly impacting UK Sport’s commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion. Our recommendations were designed to assist the organisation in enabling change.”

Among the report’s recommendations is the creation of a leadership talent identification programme and reviewing travel funding to ensure women have equal opportunities to engage in face-to-face networking. This will ensure that those interested in a career in sport governance can move forward confidently in pursuit of senior roles in international bodies.

Naomi Angell-Hicks, Director of Engagement and External Affairs at UK Sport said: “We welcome this report and the insight it gives us into how to move towards genuine gender equality in international sports leadership. The report’s findings will enable us to enhance our support for future leaders and deliver on our commitment to achieve equality.”

