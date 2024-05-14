Chichester lights up for Dementia Awareness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the first day of Dementia Action Week, buildings across Chichester spectacularly lit up blue and purple to raise awareness of people living with dementia, their carers and Sage House, a local dementia hub run by charity Dementia Support.

During the evening of Monday 13th May and continuing throughout the week, Chichester Fire Station, Chichester Cross, Library, Butter Market, Police Station, Assembly Rooms, Metro House, Prebendal School, St John’s Chapel, Chichester District Council, Travel Lodge, Ambulance Centre, The Duke & Rye and St Pancras Church all took part in the first Light Up Chichester event.

Members of the emergency services also gathered at the city centre to flash their lights in solidarity for this important cause. Showmen Events kindly lent their time and provided extra lighting on the night to make the city even more vibrant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A touching display connecting generations was unveiled in Chichester Library, including Dementia Support flowers coloured in by local school children. Local schools including St Richards Catholic Primary School, Jessie Younghusband School, East Wittering Primary School and Kingsham Primary, entered the colouring competition for a chance for one lucky student to win a personal tour of Chichester Fire Station, kindly provided by the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. The competition was judged by customers living with dementia from Sage House’s respite day care service.

The Chichester Cross raising awareness of dementia in West Sussex.

Light Up Chichester aims to shed light on the estimated 17,500 people living with dementia in West Sussex and help them access the vital support they deserve from Sage House. There are plans to make this an annual event to make the public more aware of dementia and how they can access reliable and essential help.

Sage House in Tangmere provides vital and life-changing support for families affected by dementia, including free, specialist advisors, known as Wayfinders, who help people understand how to deal with dementia, with or without a formal diagnosis.

Light Up Chichester is organised by the Chichester Dementia Alliance, a group of local organisations aiming to raise awareness of dementia locally. Members include Sage House Tangmere, Chichester Grange – Care UK, Enable, Home Instead, Hyde Housing, Chichester BID and Chichester Fire Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad