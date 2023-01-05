Chichester man in 'life-threatening condition' following serious collision

A Chichester man has been taken to hospital in ‘life-threatening condition’ following a major collision on the A3 yesterday (Wednesday, January 3).

The 55-year-old man’s Nissan left the carriageway by Queen Elizabeth country park, between Horndean and Petersfield, at about 3pm, police have said.

Hampshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the collision.

Police Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of the Roads Policing unit, said: "We are interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen the blue Nissan travelling south on the A3. We believe it has travelled from the M25 on to the A3.

The A3 between Horndean and Petersfield

"We would particularly like to speak to anyone who has relevant dash cam footage of this vehicle or the incident itself.

"I would also like to thank motorists for their patience whilst we investigated this incident. We are aware of the impact this sort of closure has on motorists and we work hard with our partners to get roads reopened as quickly as possible, but we must also ensure our investigations at the scene are thorough for the sake of those injured and their families."

The carriageway was closed for several hours as emergency services provided medical attention and investigated the scene.

The man remains at Southampton General Hospital.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting 44230004252.