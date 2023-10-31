Chichester Mayor hosts Junior Mayor Day with school pupils

First, the children were transported to The Council House (Assembly Room) on North Street for the Junior Mayor for the Day to be robed. The day’s activity programme began with a tour by Sam Isted, Watch Manager of the Chichester Fire Station where the children were given a private tour and exclusive viewing of the fire trucks and hoses. This was followed by an exciting “behind the scenes” tour of the Chichester Festival Theatre led by guide, Judith. Lunch was served in the Mayor’s Parlour and the group then enjoyed a symbols hunt at the Chichester Cathedral followed by a space show at the Planetarium.