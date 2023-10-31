Chichester Mayor hosts Junior Mayor Day with school pupils
and live on Freeview channel 276
First, the children were transported to The Council House (Assembly Room) on North Street for the Junior Mayor for the Day to be robed. The day’s activity programme began with a tour by Sam Isted, Watch Manager of the Chichester Fire Station where the children were given a private tour and exclusive viewing of the fire trucks and hoses. This was followed by an exciting “behind the scenes” tour of the Chichester Festival Theatre led by guide, Judith. Lunch was served in the Mayor’s Parlour and the group then enjoyed a symbols hunt at the Chichester Cathedral followed by a space show at the Planetarium.
The day concluded with a tree planting ceremony at Kingsham Primary School. Geoff King, Chichester Tree Warden assisted with selecting an Olive tree, chosen as expected to thrive well in our expected warmer, more Mediterranean future climate.
The Head of Kingsham Primary, Mr. Lee Dallinger and the Mayor assisted the children in planting the ceremonious Olive tree outside of the school or welcome visitors for many years to come.
The Mayor admitted that it had been the most enjoyable day of his years’ service so far in 2023.