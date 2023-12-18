Chichester MP announces Christmas card competition winner
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gillian Keegan, the Member of Parliament for Chichester, has unveiled her official Christmas card for 2023 following a constituency-wide competition to create the design.
The competition received over 60 entries from across the constituency. After reviewing all the drawings, paintings and collages Mrs Keegan chose a festive design by Stanley, aged 7, from Lavant Church of England Primary School.
Stanley’s drawing, featuring a decorated Christmas tree and nutcracker, was presented to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, earlier this month and will now appear on the Mrs Keegan’s official Christmas card. This will be sent out to recipients across Chichester, Westminster and the UK.
Two runners up, Amber from Rumboldswhyke Primary School and Aven from West Dean Church of England Primary School, were also chosen, with their designs featuring on the back of the Christmas card.
Mrs Keegan visited Lavant Church of England Primary School on Friday to personally congratulate Stanley and award a special certificate.
Speaking afterwards, the MP said: “It was another year of amazing entries to my annual Christmas card competition which made choosing the final design incredibly difficult.
“It was wonderful to come to Lavant this morning to congratulate Stanley in person and award his prize.
“Well done too to our two runners up, Amber and Aven and a huge thank you to everyone who entered. It is always one of the highlights of my year seeing all your brilliant drawings.”
Adrian King, Headmaster of Lavant Church of England Primary School said: “We are delighted for Stanley. He feels so honoured that the Prime Minister and King has received his Christmas card design.”