Chichester MP announces Christmas card competition winner

In the build up to Christmas Gillian Keegan visited Lavant Church of England Primary School to personally congratulate the winner.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gillian Keegan, the Member of Parliament for Chichester, has unveiled her official Christmas card for 2023 following a constituency-wide competition to create the design.

The competition received over 60 entries from across the constituency. After reviewing all the drawings, paintings and collages Mrs Keegan chose a festive design by Stanley, aged 7, from Lavant Church of England Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanley’s drawing, featuring a decorated Christmas tree and nutcracker, was presented to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, earlier this month and will now appear on the Mrs Keegan’s official Christmas card. This will be sent out to recipients across Chichester, Westminster and the UK.

Gillian Keegan MP meets Stanley, aged 7, to award his certificate.

Two runners up, Amber from Rumboldswhyke Primary School and Aven from West Dean Church of England Primary School, were also chosen, with their designs featuring on the back of the Christmas card.

Mrs Keegan visited Lavant Church of England Primary School on Friday to personally congratulate Stanley and award a special certificate.

Speaking afterwards, the MP said: “It was another year of amazing entries to my annual Christmas card competition which made choosing the final design incredibly difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was wonderful to come to Lavant this morning to congratulate Stanley in person and award his prize.

Gillian Keegan MP presents Stanley's drawing to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

“Well done too to our two runners up, Amber and Aven and a huge thank you to everyone who entered. It is always one of the highlights of my year seeing all your brilliant drawings.”