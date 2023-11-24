Chichester MP champions work of local dementia support centre

Gillian Keegan has pledged her support for Sage House’s plans to expand their services nationally following her latest visit.

Sage House runs a range of services for people living with dementia, as well as those who care for them. These include emotional, social, legal and financial advice, help to navigate the health and social care system, respite care, dementia friendly hairdressing, assisted bathing and wellbeing activities.

The Sage House model of providing a one-stop-shop for dementia services is the first of its kind in the UK. The charity also aims to change the face of dementia care through its dementia supporter training and courses.

Gillian Keegan MP met with Sally Tabbner, CEO of Dementia Support, and others at Sage House.

Dementia Support’s unique way of working is now the subject of a major research project from the Cognitive Ageing and Dementia Research Lab at University of Chichester. This is aimed at defining strategies that might positively influence activities of daily living for those with dementia and evaluating the services provided by Sage House. The results of the study are due to be published in January 2024.

Writing in her weekly column for the Chichester Observer, Mrs Keegan said: “It was wonderful to return to Sage House to discuss their vital work supporting those living or caring for those with dementia.

“As someone whose family has felt the terrible impact of dementia, I was delighted to hear about their ambitious plans for growth beyond Chichester. I look forward to supporting them in their efforts to improve the quality of life of many more people with dementia, as well as those who care for them.”

Sally Tabbner, CEO at Dementia Support commented: “We were delighted to welcome Gillian to Sage House last week, where she has been regularly in touch since our opening and ongoing development as a charity.