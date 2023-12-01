Chichester MP welcomes new funding for South Downs National Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Member of Parliament for Chichester, Gillian Keegan MP, has welcomed a series of government announcements aimed at increasing access to nature and tackling climate change.
This includes £10 million in funding for the UK's National Parks as well as £2.5 million to connect more children from disadvantaged backgrounds with nature.
West Sussex is home to the South Downs, the UK’s newest National Park, as well as several National Landscapes (formerly known as Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty), all of which are set to benefit from the new funds.
The new measures have been announced in the lead up to the COP28 climate conference in Dubai which is currently being attended by King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Mrs Keegan said: “Getting out and about in the countryside around Chichester is one of the great joys of living here. We are so lucky to have both a National Park and a National Landscape right on our doorstep, as well as several conservation areas.
“I'm pleased to see several announcements from the government that will help more people access our natural heritage and put nature at the forefront of government efforts to tackle climate change.
“It is vital that we take steps to secure the future of our natural world, and I am proud to be an advocate for Chichester and West Sussex at the heart of government on this issue.”
The measures have also been welcomed by Trevor Beattie, Chief Executive of the South Downs National Park Authority.
In a statement Mr Beattie said the National Park Authority “welcome today’s pledge by the Government to match their ambitions for nature with new, adequate resources.”
He was also welcomed the government’s commitment to “the fantastic work of the Generation Green project, where as part of the Access Unlimited Coalition, the National Park family helped provide more than 115,000 opportunities for young people to connect with nature, many for the very first time.”