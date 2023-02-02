Tickets for this year’s Pride event have gone on sale — and a city chippy has been named as one of the sponsors.

The family-friendly event is returning to the city on May 27 to celebrate Chichester’s LGBTQ+ community while raising awareness of the challenges they continue to face today.

Excitement is already building as this year’s events is set to be ‘bigger and better’ than before.

LA Fish, in The Hornet, has been named as one of the events sponsors, and owner Yoddi Papadamou said he and his team will be there on the day ‘celebrating what Chichester Pride is all about’.

Chichester Pride will officially launch on the 2nd February, tickets will released at 11:00am so the community can secure their chance to be a part of this wonderful event. Prospective Pride-goers can buy their tickets at https://www.chichesterpride.co.uk/

He said: “La Fish has been a part of the community for over 40 years so it was only natural for us to sponsor this family-focused event bringing the community together.”

“It felt right for us to be onboard with Chichester Pride. We’ll also be there on May 27 selling our wonderful fish and chips, but most importantly enjoying the day like everyone else celebrating what Chichester Pride is all about.”

Yoddi and the committee representatives discussed the partnership and how best to support the team in creating a buzz in the run up to the main event in May.

Alongside physical advertisement on the La Fish building, there will also be a Pride corner placed in the shop to encourage fish and chip lovers to get in the Pride spirit as well as competitions and other activities so keep an eye on the La Fish social media accounts for updates.

Dawn Gracie, co-founder of Chichester Pride, said: “We’re really happy to have La Fish as a sponsor of our ground-breaking event, and to have them there on the day to join in the fun and of course be serving up first class food for our hungry Pride go-ers”.

In efforts to make Chichester Pride 2023 bigger and better than last year, the team have been busy reaching out to the local business community in order to form partnerships, secure sponsors and tie in with organisations who share the same values. These four core values being inclusivity, individuality, respect and unity.

Samantha Marshall, Chichester Pride committee member, said: “We are passionate about creating a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community. Pride, whilst a celebration, is also a time to raise awareness of the challenges which we continue to face in society today. It makes me incredibly proud to see local businesses embracing this family-focussed, fun event which champions diversity in Chichester.”

