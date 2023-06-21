Pupils from Chidham Primary School have been helping an ancient church to continue to be a centre of the community for future generations

Fr Andrew Birks, vicar of St Mary Church in Chidham, said: “Our church has been at the centre of the community for at least 813 years, and we are working to provide a church, suitable to the present age, so that and as we follow in the footsteps of those who have used it before, we are preparing for the footsteps of those who will follow for 800-plus years to come.

“The church is currently undergoing a re-ordering which includes an extension on the north wall to house a toilet and a water supply into the church for a kitchenette. One of the planning restrictions was to assess the biodiversity impact of the church and churchyard. With the help of the pupils from Chidham Primary school we have managed to address this.

“As part of a project partnership to protect the local environment, pupils came to the churchyard and met with the Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, to install bat and bird boxes, hedgehog nesting stations and insect hotels which the pupils had made.

Chidham Primary School pupils made bat and bird boxes, hedgehog nesting stations and insect hotels. Photo: Diocese of Chichester