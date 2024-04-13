Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were in attendance at Avenue De Chartres at around 1.30pm this afternoon [April 13].

The fire service advised members of the public to avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.

Posting on X, a West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Avenue De Chartres road in Chichester.

But in a later update at around 2.45pm, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews had left the scene.

The fire service also thanked the public for their patience during the closure.

The West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: “UPDATE: Our crews have now left the scene, and the road has now been reopened.

“Thank you all for your patience.”

