Chichester roundabout closed following collision

Officers were called to the the B2145 between Southover Way and the The Spotted Cow pub in Hunston today (Tuesday, March 29).
The North Mundham roundabout is expected to be closed for some time, police have said.
Chichester Police said on social media: "The B2145 from the North Mundham Roundabout is currently closed due to an RTC and will be for some time, Please find an alternative route into Hunston and Selsey."
A traffic source said: "Road closed and very slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on B2145 both ways from Southover Way to The Spotted Cow Pub."
