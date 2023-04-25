Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester roundabout partially blocked following two-car collision

A busy Chichester roundabout is partially blocked following a two-car collision, traffic sources have said.

By Joe Stack
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST

Traffic is said to be queuing along the A259 and onto Fishbourne Roundabout after two cars collided this afternoon. The A259 is blocked and motorists are being warned to expect delays.

More on this as we have it.

Traffic stockTraffic stock
Traffic stock
