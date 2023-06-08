Chichester salon group wins prestigious national education award

The team at Q Hair and Beauty group, North Street, Chichester had good cause to celebrate when the winners of the prestigious Salon Business Awards ‘23 were announced at a buzzing awards ceremony on Monday June 5.

Q Hair and Beauty team accepting their Education Of The Year Award at Quaglino's St James, London

The salon group were awarded the sought-after title of ‘Education Salon of The Year’ against strong competition from leading salons across the UK and they stepped up to receive their award at the glitzy final held at the iconic Quaglino’s, St James, London.

The winners were selected following six-month competition that saw the elite of hairdressing pit themselves against their peers across a number of credentials from green initiatives to business acumen.

Publishing editor Joanne Charlton, of Salon Business, said: “Congratulations for your win. It’s an incredible and impressive achievement with so much competition among the finalists, however your win couldn’t be more deserved. Our judges were very impressed with what Q Hair and Beauty had delivered to the industry, especially the unique vardering program and use of in-house trainers."

Managing director Dawn Lawrence, of Q Hair and Beauty, said: “Being recognised for our committed efforts towards bringing an elevated education experience to the local area both engaging our talented team and sharing that with new learners and future professionals is incredible.

“At Q Hair and Beauty, we strive to deliver outstanding in every way, and that includes how we view education and the vital role it plays in West Sussex. This award is a tribute to our teamwork pioneering new standards to deliver high-end industry skills to the local area”.