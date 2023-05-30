Chichester schoolchildren take part in Big Sleep Out

Oakwood School were thrilled to raise more than £5,000 for Stonepillow by hosting a Big Sleep Out on Friday May 26.

Headteacher Mrs Clare Bradbury and Director of CSS Activities Mr Charlie Tarrant

Clare Bradbury, Headteacher, and Charlie Tarrant, Director of CSS Activities, were delighted to host Oakwood's BIg Sleep Out on Friday night to raise money for Stonepillow.

The school have been supporting Stone Pillow throughout this academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were joined by almost 30 of our pupils and their parents and we couldn't be more pleased that the school has raised more than £5,000 for Stonepillow.

Big Sleep Out

Children made shelters out of cardboard and spent the night on the school grounds.

It provided a good reminder to all of us of how fortunate we are and what are responsibilities are to our community.