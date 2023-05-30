Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Chichester schoolchildren take part in Big Sleep Out

Oakwood School were thrilled to raise more than £5,000 for Stonepillow by hosting a Big Sleep Out on Friday May 26.
By Lucy JacksonContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:03 BST
Headteacher Mrs Clare Bradbury and Director of CSS Activities Mr Charlie TarrantHeadteacher Mrs Clare Bradbury and Director of CSS Activities Mr Charlie Tarrant
Headteacher Mrs Clare Bradbury and Director of CSS Activities Mr Charlie Tarrant

Clare Bradbury, Headteacher, and Charlie Tarrant, Director of CSS Activities, were delighted to host Oakwood's BIg Sleep Out on Friday night to raise money for Stonepillow.

The school have been supporting Stone Pillow throughout this academic year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were joined by almost 30 of our pupils and their parents and we couldn't be more pleased that the school has raised more than £5,000 for Stonepillow.

Most Popular
Big Sleep OutBig Sleep Out
Big Sleep Out

Children made shelters out of cardboard and spent the night on the school grounds.

It provided a good reminder to all of us of how fortunate we are and what are responsibilities are to our community.

Big Sleep OutBig Sleep Out
Big Sleep Out
Related topics:Oakwood