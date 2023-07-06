Chichester scientists rock the Royal Society Summer Science exhibition this weekend

Can you drum your way to a healthier life? How does drumming help improve both your mental and physical health as you learn a new skill? Scientists from the Clem Burke Drumming Project, which originated at the University of Chichester, are inviting people to join them alongside professional drummers at the prestigious Royal Society Summer Science exhibition in London until July 9.

The Royal Society’s annual Summer Science Exhibition offers a free interactive experience for anyone curious about the latest advances in science and technology.

Professor Marcus Smith from the University of Chichester, co-founder of the Clem Burke Drumming Project said: “It’s an honour to be invited to take part in the Royal Society Summer Science exhibition. Since the Clem Burke Drumming Project began in 2008, our research has revealed how drumming can help those with autism, investigated the physical demands a rock drummer endures during a gig and discovered how drumming can help improve concentration and reduce hyperactivity. Why not come along and try your skills this weekend on our electronic Roland drum kits – it's free and open to everyone!”

The Clem Burke Drumming Project was originally formed in 2008 by legendary Blondie drummer Clem Burke, Professor Steve Draper and Professor Marcus Smith. It is now a collaboration between academics at four universities around the UK - Professor Marcus Smith (University of Chichester), Dr Ruth Lowry (University of Essex), Professor Steve Draper (Hartpury University) and Professor Steve Williams (King’s College London).

BBC presenter Owain Wyn Evans, Professor Marcus Smith and Clem Burke

Clem Burke said: “It is an honour and privilege to contribute to the Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition. I would never have believed that what set out as a one-off scientific study in 1999 would have developed into a programme of research that has proven the value of drumming as an activity to promote physical and mental health.

"I am proud to be the figurehead of the Clem Burke Drumming Project and fully support the work undertaken by the band of academics who reside within it, specifically, Dr Ruth Lowry, Professor Steve Draper, Professor Steve Williams, and Professor Marcus Smith.

"Their current plan to continue working in autism and begin investigating new areas, including dementia, stroke and brain trauma is very exciting. Who would have thought it, from Blondie to the brain … I always knew there was more to drumming than just having a beer and walking on stage”.

BBC presenter Owain Wyn Evans worked closely with the project to prepare for his BBC Children In Need Drumathon in 2021 and has leant his support to the exhibition. He added: “I am thrilled to offer my support to the 'Drumming for Health' exhibit at the Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition! Drumming is a huge part of my life, and I know only too well the benefits it brings. I first heard of the amazing work of the Clem Burke Drumming Project whilst preparing for the BBC Breakfast Drumathon for Children in Need with Professor Marcus Smith. I was amazed to learn through the CBDP that different regions of the brain become ‘fine-tuned’, through enhanced connectivity, following learning to drum.