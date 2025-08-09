Chichester screening remembers the late South African playwright Athol Fugard

Director Tony Palmer is delighted to return to the Chichester International Film Festival at the Chichester Cinema at New Park to present his documentary on playwright Athol Fugard (August 17).

Falls The Shadow will be screened just a few months after Fugard’s death – a celebration of the most performed playwright, besides Shakespeare, in the world.

His work is, and remains, a shocking indictment of the apartheid regime, and much else besides, which is why the plays have always attracted the greatest of stage actors.

To celebrate Fugard's life and work, Tony made the first ever profile of a man whose energy showed no sign of diminishing well into his 80s. He is thrilled now to show it in Chichester.

“Chichester is a place that means a huge amount to me. I've been going there for God knows how many years and it really is one of the highlights of my year. I always look forward to coming to Chichester because there's always such an intelligent and discerning audience and it is always beautifully organised. You couldn't possibly complain.

“It all stems from (cinema founder and former director) Roger (Gibson) but (current director)

Walter (Francisco) has very much taken up the mantle – though Roger is always there lurking in the background! It stems from those two. All the projection staff are terrific and they take a real pride in their work. They do a test run and they make sure everything is right – and that is not always the case everywhere you go. If you go to the larger film festivals you are basically just the next one off the steamroller. I've been to film festivals before when it used to be film rather than digital and they showed the reels in the wrong order. That kind of thing would never have happened in Chichester. What you've got in Chichester, when you look at the programme, is extraordinary, much more extraordinary than the London Film Festival. I'm a huge fan and advocate for them. They get things right and they get things right because they care.”

And it's typical of the whole set-up that Tony was approached to talk about this particular film following the death of Athol Fugard earlier this year: “Walter was on the phone saying ‘Didn't you make a film about Fugard? We have got to show it!

“What happened was that there was a man called Eric Abraham who was a huge philanthropist. He was a South African and he had to flee South Africa because he had been under threat of arrest. This was years ago. He had settled in London but had kept in touch with Athol Fugard and he wanted to find a way to celebrate Athol Fugard’s 80th birthday. He had spoken to several people and a mutual friend said ‘Why don't you speak to that man Palmer? He is mad enough to tackle something as difficult as this!’ And it was enormously difficult. The more you looked at his background, you realise just how extraordinary he was. He is performed more often as a playwright than anyone else apart from Shakespeare.”

The key thing is that Athol Fugard was a white Afrikaner: “And during the apartheid regime he attacked the apartheid regime which was run by white Afrikaners, and he attacked it non-stop. He was threatened with prison and he had his passport taken away. He became friends with all the ANC leaders especially Nelson Mandela. And then the ANC came to power and he realised that apart from Nelson Mandela the ANC government was every bit as bonkers as the old apartheid regime and so he started to attack them. And again he was threatened with exile and he had his passport taken away.

“And so you have this man who on both sides of the fence refused to give in and who stuck to his principles of freedom and his principles of democracy and his principles of free speech.”