Chichester singer-songwriter Chris Simmons builds on Christmas success

Chichester singer-songwriter Chris Simmons is building on the success of his 2024 Christmas single which at one point was being talked about as a possible festive number one.

It didn't reach the top spot but Chris is delighted with its success: “We hit number eight of the Official UK Physical Sales Chart and made history as the first-ever unsigned act to chart in a UK Christmas top ten!

“I couldn't quite believe it when I saw my name on the chart! The song, A Cold December really seemed to resonate with people and to see it chart is such an amazing feeling. It's a Christmas song that highlights how Christmas isn't always easy for people, but is in no way a sad song!

“We had loads of radio support especially in Sussex. I think every station outside of Chichester playlisted it, which is amazing! The people of Sussex really got behind it and it's down to them that the song did so well

“I was also raising money and awareness for At A Loss, a grief charity that got in touch after hearing my story. I love what At A Loss do and am now an official for the charity, and I'll continue to spread the word about all the good they do.

“Since the top ten my phone hasn't stopped ringing! Things are moving very quickly and new music is coming out very soon! I'm really excited for 2025, as I've now got such a great platform to build on. For more info visit www.iamchrissimmons.com or follow me on social media @iamchrissimmons.”

Chris has toured with acts with acts including Passenger, Sir Tom Jones and Simply Red and performed at festivals including Glastonbury, gaining a loyal fanbase with his emotionally-rich songwriting and powerful live shows.

But the past nine years have been tough – years during which he has lost his brother, his dad, his mum and his best mate. They were also years which saw the Covid pandemic disrupt his biggest UK and European tour plans.

The song reflects the fact that life has forced Chris to recalibrate Christmas over the years. It's a time of year he admits he doesn't much like: “A lot of the deaths were around Christmas time which means that Christmas for me hasn't been great.

“I didn't want to write a classic Christmas song. I wanted it to be a song that just happened to be at Christmas rather than a Christmas song. It's really about appreciating that it is not an easy time for people in many ways. It's a song about remembrance, about fond remembrance and that it is OK to have those feelings at Christmas. And it's had such a great reaction.

“Everybody has to go through this in life. We have this stiff upper lip, and really talking about death is the last taboo, but now I'm really looking forward to getting the message out there. And this has all happened because of the song. But, as I say, it really isn’t a sad song. It is a joyful song and it frames remembrance as a really positive thing – and says that we should look out for our friends at this time.”