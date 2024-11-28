Chichester singer's Christmas single could be in the running for the top spot

Chichester-based singer-songwriter Chris Simmons could just be in the running for the Christmas number one with a heartfelt new track dealing with grief.

Chris is currently 20-1 to hit the festive top spot with A Cold December – amid great airplay and plenty of positive feedback.

As he says, it is a hopeful, joyful song celebrating remembrance in the warmest, most uplifting way: “It really isn't a sad song at all. It's actually a song about hope.”

Chris has toured with acts with acts including Passenger, Sir Tom Jones and Simply Red and performed at festivals including Glastonbury, gaining a loyal fanbase with his emotionally-rich songwriting and powerful live shows. But the past nine years have been tough – years during which he has lost his brother, his dad, his mum and his best mate. They were also years which saw the Covid pandemic disrupt his biggest UK and European tour plans.

“I wrote this song in the summer. I’d had the melody and the chords for quite a while but when the word Christmas came into my head, it all just suddenly worked. I scrapped what I had already. I can't even remember what it was, but the word Christmas was key.”

The song reflects the fact that life has forced Chris to recalibrate Christmas over the years. It's a time of year he admits he doesn't much like: “A lot of the deaths were around Christmas time which means that Christmas for me hasn't been great.

“I didn't want to write a classic Christmas song. I wanted it to be a song that just happened to be at Christmas rather than a Christmas song. It's really about appreciating that it is not an easy time for people in many ways. It's a song about remembrance, about fond remembrance and that it is OK to have those feelings at Christmas. And it's had such a great reaction. The radio stations been playing it, and the feedback has been brilliant. It feels like it has really struck a chord with people. People have been saying to me that there isn't actually a song around that talks about Christmas in this way and that it is great to have one.”

Chris admits that in recent years he's rather avoided Christmas: “My mum passed away just before Covid and I think I've detached myself from Christmas. But now I'm trying to get back into Christmas in a different way. I'm trying to embrace it again, and the way I'm trying to frame it now is that it is different. It's different in terms of the personnel but different also in terms of the memories. And it is the same with other people who have been going through these kinds of things. It's a chapter that has closed but I'm trying to see it in a different way now.

“There is a charity called At A Loss based near Chichester, at Birdham, and they have a grief programme called the bereavement journey. I've done it. I found it really, really helpful in terms of talking about grief, about the funerals, about the anniversaries, about how you feel, about how people react, and now the charity has asked me to be an ambassador, having conversations about grief from my perspective. It was an eight-week course, and I think the really good thing was that it showed you that you are not alone in this. Everybody has to go through this in life. We have this stiff upper lip, and really talking about death is the last taboo, but now I'm really looking forward to getting the message out there. And this has all happened because of the song. But, as I say, it really isn’t a sad song. It is a joyful song and it frames remembrance as a really positive thing – and says that we should look out for our friends at this time.”