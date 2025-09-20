Chichester stop-off on epic 3,000-mile church music cycle ride

Chief executive of the Cathedral Music Trust Jonathan Mayes is dropping in on Chichester as part of his remarkable 3,000-mile cycling pilgrimage across England and Wales featuring more than 100 choirs visited across 50 days on two wheels.

He’ll be arriving in Chichester around 4:30pm on Tuesday, September 23, ahead of Choral Evensong at 5:30pm, and is looking forward to hearing Chichester Cathedral Choir and learning much more about the cathedral’s music-making.

Along the way he is raising much-needed funds for cathedral music.

For Jonathan, the fund-raising is vital. But he is delighted too to be getting absolutely to the heart of the trust’s work.

“You tend to see a lot of written reports when you're running a charity like this, and rightly so. You need people to report back on how they are spending the money. But with the journey, it is absolutely jumping off the page. I am hearing the music. I was absolutely soaked the other day cycling from Bath to Wells, absolutely drenched. I had to just run into the choir stalls but then I sat through the most glorious hour of singing that you could imagine. It was wonderful.”

As Jonathan says, it is certainly deepening his appreciation of the work that the trust carries out and the music that it supports – quite apart from the importance of the funds he is raising along the way.

Last week he passed the halfway mark on his adventure which he is hoping to finish next spring, riding 50 days in total across 12 segments with an average daily ride of 65-75 miles.

“I had been offered the post of CEO last April 2024 and I started in the July. In early June or July my dad and I went on a long ride trying to ride his age which last year was 77. It's something he has always tried to do and we did it together. I had a week off before starting the new job and I suppose I was a bit more meditative and I just thought what if I tried to visit all the cathedrals. That was the genesis of a slightly silly idea but I told a few people including the development director who was really excited about it and started telling other people and then other people started saying to me ‘I hear you are doing this ride!’

There was actually a precedent to an extent, someone who had already cycled between all the Anglican cathedrals, and there is a map plotted that actually connects the 42 institutions. But Jonathan realised he had to go further. The point of this trek was to visit all the 110 places in England and Wales that the trust has funded – a list which includes churches, cathedrals, abbeys and a couple of royal peculiars (a Church of England church exempt from the jurisdiction of the diocese in which it lies).

“I started doing the planning over Christmas and my wife kept telling me ‘It is 1am! What are you doing?' And I would say ‘But I have only got as far as Lincoln!’ I was using hundreds of bits of paper to work it all out. I wanted to do it as a circuit and it is pretty much a circuit with a few pokey bits! It works and it is working, and each time I start again I start where I left off. It is a quite ridiculous number of miles. At the time I thought it was going to be about 2,700 but I think it's going to be closer to 3,000 by the time I have finished.”

But as he says, it is not just about the physical challenge. It is all about the relationship with the music and the musicians in the churches and the cathedrals along the way: “At the end of it I will have a real sense, a real understanding of the ecosystem and it has been great to see how transformative our support has been.”