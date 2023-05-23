Chichester stylist shortlisted for British Hairdressing Business Award

Iona Hilton of Q Hair and Beauty is celebrating after being shortlisted for Assistant of the Year, sponsored by Denman International, at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2023.

Managing Director Dawn Lawrence (r) with Iona Hilton (l) at Q Hair and Beauty Midhurst location.

Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious events, the awards recognise the names that have achieved business brilliance, helping uphold Britain’s reputation as a world leader in hairdressing expertise.

Iona reached the finals after submitting an attention-grabbing entry, detailing the skills and experience that have contributed to her career success to date. Following an intensive judging process, she now faces an in-depth interview with a panel of expert judges before winners are announced at the 25th British Hairdressing Business Awards, held this year on Monday 3 July 2023 at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

Iona said: “I still can’t believe it! The awards are so respected across the industry, so just to reach the finals is a huge honour. I’m up against some incredible competition but I just hope that the judges see my drive and passion. Winning this award would be incredible for both my work team and myself!”Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards said: “HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards are an annual celebration of business acumen, and the people and companies going the extra mile to ensure that creativity and commercial success go hand in hand.

"Once again, our judging panel was overwhelmed with the standard of entries. To make the shortlist for this category, nominees need to demonstrate a hunger to learn, as well as the drive and ambition to realise their dreams. Iona should feel incredibly proud to have achieved that and finalised alongside such impressive talent.”