Chichester’s tip closed this morning after a fire broke out, emergency services have said.

Residents said that Chichester Recycling Centre in Westhampnett was closed due to a fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service later confirmed this and said crews were called to the scene at 10.55am. Three appliances were called to the scene but one was called back and only two were needed.

On arrival crews found a pile of rubbish alight and the fire was put out in less than an hour.