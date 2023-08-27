BREAKING
Chichester tip closed after fire breaks out

Chichester’s tip closed this morning after a fire broke out, emergency services have said.
By Joe Stack
Published 27th Aug 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST

Residents said that Chichester Recycling Centre in Westhampnett was closed due to a fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service later confirmed this and said crews were called to the scene at 10.55am. Three appliances were called to the scene but one was called back and only two were needed.

On arrival crews found a pile of rubbish alight and the fire was put out in less than an hour.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Related topics:ResidentsWest Sussex Fire and Rescue Service