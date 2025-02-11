Jerome Yates was born in South Shields and grew up just outside Durham. The north-east, the setting for Driftwood in Chichester’s Minera Theatre, is his home.

And he is delighted that it is a play that absolutely gets that area.

The play, which runs from February 25-March 1, is the tale of two brothers on a beach needing to figure out what to do with their dad – but the sea has other ideas. Mark and Tiny walk the shore of Seaton Carew in the north-east. Their dad is dying, and their town is crumbling. Family rifts and political divides try to pull them apart while a figure made of driftwood stalks the shore at night…

Jerome plays Tiny: “And I think the best way you could describe him is relentlessly optimistic. He is quite a few young years younger than Mark, the other brother, and he is very interested in the history of the area. He has a really strong feeling about the community that lives there. He's experienced first-hand the effects of lack of funding. There is a big discussion about the free port which has been a massive change to the landscape. The steel works shut down to make room for that and Tiny has seen it all.

“I think people in the north are really welcoming. I definitely miss that being in London, that costs-you-nothing-to-chat that you get up there. I think you get that everywhere outside of London but I do think that the north is in an interesting state. Durham has started changing the way it is voting and I think that's a reflection of the lack of funding the area has had. There's some really brilliant people there and it's a shame that they haven't really had the same chances as other places. But Tim's play makes me feel really proud of it.

“There is a story that is woven through the play which is mythical, about this character called the mariner. It is a story that our dad told us about the captain of a ship and it's got a bit of a Davy Jones vibe about it. He is the keeper of souls that loiters around the beach at Seaton Carew. There are lot of differing perspectives between the two brothers about what it might mean, and there has been a traumatic event between them when they were younger that the mariner gets mixed up in. They have very messy conversations on the beach but they enter a very mythical space.

“You're going to be looking at a very simple set with a projection screen at the back. There is a four by four square with a little point at the end which is centre stage and James (Westphal who plays Mark) and I move the blocks around to give a feeling of standing in different places on the beach. We never leave the beach for the whole piece but at the end the feedback is that lots of people say how easily they could believe that they were in different areas.”

Jerome loves the fact that it's just the two of them on stage: “As an actor you want that challenge. You want the responsibility for carrying the story, and this takes a lot of work to get it right but when you get it right then you get something really exciting. And it's a joy being on stage with James. He is really generous. I have brothers of my own. I'm the middle child but on stage it is strange how you can feel that brotherly feeling with another actor.

“And I love the fact that there is no interval. People think it’s going to be about death and about grief but it's actually really, really funny and it's a really human story. The whole idea is that you keep your arms inside the vehicle for 86 minutes and we see you at the end. I think it's going to be really special.”