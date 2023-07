Our Community Tea has become an annual tradition and this year our guests were treated to wonderful performances from Oakwood's mini-orchestra and from our Pre-Prep pupils.

Year 6 pupils served tea, cake and sandwiches to all of our visitors and enjoyed conversations with out guests.

The end of the Summer Term is a wonderful time to open our doors and welcome our friends, many of whom also joined us on Christmas Day.

Year 6 serving our guests tea