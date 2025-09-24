Chichester's Pallant House Gallery in good heart as key anniversary approaches

Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery finds itself in good heart as it looks towards next year’s 20th anniversary of the opening of its new wing.

At a time when so many major institutions are reporting declining visitor numbers, visitor numbers at Pallant House are on the up.

John Ayton, chair of the board of trustees, admits Pallant House still has something of an “undiscovered gem” status and there is still work to do to reach all the people in the Chichester area who have never visited. Plus there will always be financial challenges.

“But we are in good shape,” says John who became chair two and a half years ago.

“Most of the leading tourist attractions are still down on the period before Covid. In fact the Tate has recently released figures that show quite a downturn. I think the numbers that they gave were that they were down 24 per cent between 2019 and 2024, and the National Gallery has gone down 46 per cent. I am thrilled to say that our numbers have gone up. We are getting more people. We are now up to about 70,000 visitors a year. Before the pandemic I think we were trending at high 50s.

“And I think that's down to a number of reasons. I think it is good marketing and I think it is because we have had a good strong set of exhibitions. The Gwen John was very successful and the Portraits of Artists has had great press and consistently had four-star reviews. I also think that the management team have done a very good job. We lost quite a lot of people during the pandemic but we have got a COO now and we have got a head of development and we have got a very able chief curator. The team has expanded and I think they have brought with them some really good curatorial and marketing disciplines.

“And also during my time the number of patrons we have has doubled in number. Patrons are people who support the gallery by making an annual donation. We have now a level of about 200 patrons. I think it was between 80 and 90 when I became chair. It is something that I have really focused on.

“But the fact is that Pallant House is a world-class gallery and I think that is something that is a little bit lost on some people within Chichester. We have a very, very important collection which focuses on 20th century modern British art, and I do feel that not enough people know about that. We are always needing to build on local support.

“Pallant House does not get Arts Council funding. We are independently funded. We are very generously supported by Chichester District Council who have been terrific but we don't get any regular Arts Council funding.”

As for the level of visitors, as John says, 70,000 a year is good: “But we would like to be able to build on that towards 100,000 but we do recognise that we would meet need more space and that there are currently pinch points. We also have 200 people as part of the community programme which is excellent, but if we had the space we could easily have another 200 people. We're getting to the point where quite a lot of what we do is maxed out and we have to think about that for the future.”

Anecdotally, as John says, he is confident that the gallery's support base within Chichester is widening: “But we are also quite tucked away and you could say that our signage is rather too subtle. We do struggle that people can sometimes walk past us without realising that we are an art gallery.”

And financially, things will always be a challenge: “Our costs have gone up a lot in terms of manpower and National Insurance and utility costs. We need to build our income base and we do have a current deficit that we need to recover.”

But the team are actively preparing for the gallery's future, with next year's 20th anniversary the perfect spur to think ahead to the gallery's next 20 years and to determine how they might look – encouraged for the moment by the fact that for the first time the gallery has got multi-year partnerships with a number of corporates.

“And that’s very encouraging,” John said.