Children at centre of Sussex park’s investment plans

Paradise Park, the Tate family-run visitor attraction in Newhaven will see the addition of a new jumping pillow before the end of March followed by a brand-new large climbing frame by the end of Spring as the outdoor area benefits from an overhaul.

The Avis Road site welcomes thousands of visitors every year, catering for all age ranges with its museum, Sussex history trail, gardens, and indoor and outdoor play. As well as the play areas, new gardens have recently opened as well as new galleries in the museum.

As newly appointed Visitor Experience Manager, Coral Charman explains, this is part of a large-scale investment and improvement programme that has been happening at Paradise Park since 2020: “We are firm believers in continuing to improve the offering we have here, so will always look to re-invest and move forwards.

Children's activities being boosted at the Newhaven attraction

“We have been focussing on our gardens for the last couple of years, and still have some exciting new projects to complete there, but we are also turning our attention to the outside play and improving our offering for our younger visitors too.”

There are plenty of plans for the site over the coming months and years with more investment in facilities planned. “It’s a really exciting time”, Coral continued, “we are proud to be continuing to provide family entertainment thirty years after we first opened, and will carry on improving what we have to offer for returning generations.”