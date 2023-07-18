Children entertain the residents at Peasmarsh Place, near Rye

The Music Well's Children's Singing Club is a fantastic group of children who meet for an hour once a week, after school, to enjoy singing together. Everyone is welcome, aged 4 years upwards.The Music Well is a charity, based in Rye (www.themusicwell.org.uk), working to support the mental health and well-being of all ages through music therapy and musical activities.

On Monday July 10, the Music Well's Children's Singing Club, led by Marian Ham, visited Peasmarsh Place to sing a range of songs to the residents.

They arrived with great enthusiasm and energy to entertain the residents for an hour. Their show started with a lively rendition of "Doe and Deer" from The Sound of Music.

This was received with smiles and much applause from the staff and residents. Other songs included Edelweiss, Thank you for the Music, Somewhere over the rainbow, I am Sailing, Down in the Jungle, Grand Old Duke of York, You raise me up, Somewhere only we know, and many more!

The opening number for our show, children singing "Doe a Deer"

The finale was a beautiful song newly composed for us by Nick Ingman, a local retired composer and musician, called "SINGING", which is now the most wonderful Music Well Anthem. This is an uplifting song, and can be enjoyed by everyone on youtube: https://youtu.be/Azq1HlAnX6I

The children had a wonderful time.

The residents clapped and sang along to a few songs, and one gentleman got up and danced around. What a joy this visit was for us all, it was such a happy time.