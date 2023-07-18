Children entertain the residents at Peasmarsh Place, near Rye

On Monday July 10, the Music Well's Children's Singing Club, led by Marian Ham, visited Peasmarsh Place to sing a range of songs to the residents.
They arrived with great enthusiasm and energy to entertain the residents for an hour. Their show started with a lively rendition of "Doe and Deer" from The Sound of Music.
This was received with smiles and much applause from the staff and residents. Other songs included Edelweiss, Thank you for the Music, Somewhere over the rainbow, I am Sailing, Down in the Jungle, Grand Old Duke of York, You raise me up, Somewhere only we know, and many more!
The finale was a beautiful song newly composed for us by Nick Ingman, a local retired composer and musician, called "SINGING", which is now the most wonderful Music Well Anthem. This is an uplifting song, and can be enjoyed by everyone on youtube: https://youtu.be/Azq1HlAnX6I
The children had a wonderful time.
The residents clapped and sang along to a few songs, and one gentleman got up and danced around. What a joy this visit was for us all, it was such a happy time.
The children thoroughly enjoyed talking to the residents at the end of the show, whilst being treated to drinks and biscuits. The staff and residents commented on the beautiful singing and excellent behaviour of all the children. We hope to visit again near to Christmas.