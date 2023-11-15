Children help local fallen RAF pilot to be remembered

RAF pilot, Basil Fisher and his older brother Antony Fisher, were remembered during the Remembrance Sunday service at St Mary Our Lady Church (Sidlesham).

During the service some of the church children acted a mini drama of the life of fallen RAF Pilot Basil Fisher who was tragically killed in action on 15 August 1940, aged 23 years over Sidlesham.

It was a lovely opportunity to bring a name to life, especially for the children.

Brothers Freddie (9 years) and Sam Merrett (11 years) played the parts of brothers Basil and Antony Fisher and acted out scenes to a full church which included Lucinda Croft, Antony Fisher’s granddaughter and her husband Simon.

Basil and Antony Fisher

Dr Lesley Bromley, a member of our congregation became aware of the tragic story of Basil and contacted Eton College school librarian, Sarah Warren to find out more and worked on bringing the story to life for our church community.

Sarah explained how Kate Pierce, Head of German at Eton College had seen three war graves from her window in 2014 and encouraged her tutor group to help clear them, with no idea that one was the grave of an Old Etonian. Six months later, Sarah during a piece of research found Basil’s grave along with Kate’s wreath upon it; and they have looked after Basil’s grave together since then.

Both Basil and Antony flew for 111 Squadron (Croydon). During 15 Aug 1940 both were flying in action over Selsey Bill fighting enemy aircraft. After destroying an enemy aircraft, tragedy hit when Basil’s Hurricane plane was hit by enemy fire. Basil managed to bale out watched on by Antony but his parachute caught on fire and burnt through the harness straps. Antony helplessly witnessed Basil freefall to his death with his plane crashing into a barn at Greenwoods Farm, Sidlesham.

