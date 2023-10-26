Children’s poet Brian Moses brings poetry to life for Phoenix and Burfield Academy pupils

Pupils at Hailsham-based Phoenix Academy and Burfield Academy have recently opened their gates to renowned poet, Brian Moses, for poetry workshops to perform his poems.

Brian Moses, who worked at Phoenix Academy, now a member of STEP Academy Trust, returned to the school to deliver a series of workshops for Year 3 to Year 6 pupils on poetry. The workshops, which are continuing throughout autumn term, give pupils the opportunity to engage with poetry in a new and exciting way. Moses’ performs his poems with musical accompaniment and encourages pupils to get involved with these performances, boosting their confidence.

One inspired Year 3 pupil expressed he had not realised how much fun poetry was until Moses’ workshop. For many pupils, the poetry workshops are the first time they have heard poetry performed by the authoring poet. The schools are keen to continue widening the horizons of their pupils’ learning experiences and pupils will continue their poetry journey as the workshops carry on throughout the term.

Both schools have kicked off the academic year with a focus on ensuring that their enrichment programme provides opportunities for their pupils to have new experiences that broaden their horizons.

Headteacher Ed Gittins and Head of School Danielle King

Alongside their creative ventures, pupils have enjoyed visits from a sporting hero, Commonwealth games gold-winning medallist Adrian Patrick. Patrick, who won gold at the 1994 Commonwealth games for the 400m relay for England, visited the schools and gave a whole school assembly in which he inspired pupils with his motivational story.

Prior to his assembly he completed a number of exercises with smaller groups of pupils, who were thrilled to be taught by a gold medal winning athlete. Adrian Patrick coached them on how to improve their running techniques and pupils were ecstatic to be taught by gold medallist.

Ed Gittins, Headteacher at Phoenix Academy, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to both Brian Moses and Adrian Patrick for their respective visits to Phoenix and Burfield Academies. Adrian Patrick’s visit has inspired our pupils to join in with extra-curricular sports activities; we are delighted to provide opportunities that widen the participation of different sporting activities across our schools.

“Moses workshops have been an incredible experience for our Year 3 – Year 6 pupils, who have had their perceptions of poetry completely transformed. It is wonderful to watch them get involved during the musical performances of his poems.