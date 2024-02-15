Children’s TV presenter Evie Pickerill and comedian Josh Widdicombe set to 'Go Bright' for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in its seventh year, Go Bright is something that people of all ages can get involved in, and children’s TV presenter Evie Pickerill is keen to encourage schools and community groups to sign up and take part.

“Go Bright is a really fun campaign and it’s so easy for schools, groups and individuals to get involved and make an impact for an important cause,” said Evie. “Muscle wasting and weakening conditions affect more than 110,000 people across the UK, but many of us may not be aware of this and probably don’t even think about how much our muscles do. We use them all the time – to breathe, move, walk, eat, smile.

“This is a chance to engage children and young people and show them that it’s possible to make a difference in an easy and fun way. You could wear a colourful accessory, bright outfit, or full fancy dress for the day. So please join me, and Muscular Dystrophy UK, on Friday 1 March to increase awareness of muscle wasting and weakening conditions. And remember that any fundraising you do will help the charity to fund groundbreaking research and life-changing support.”

Comedian Josh Widdicombe has also announced his support by sharing a post on Instagram on 5 February, encouraging people to follow the charity and sign up to Go Bright.

Since the campaign launched in 2018, Go Bright has raised nearly £200k and helped to fund essential research work as well as supporting those living with a muscle wasting condition.

It’s free to sign up to Go Bright and donating just £10 can help provide alert cards for people living with muscle wasting conditions, so information about their healthcare needs is available in a medical emergency. Or Go Bright with friends, family or colleagues and fundraise as a group – £180 could help fund laboratory equipment to enable researchers to investigate new treatments for people living with muscular dystrophy, while £300 could help provide three days helpline support.