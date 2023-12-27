A person was taken to hospital after a Chinese takeaway restaurant caught fire in West Sussex.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said multiple crews were sent to Upper Shoreham Road in Shoreham-by-Sea, around 3.30pm, after reports of a fire at a takeaway restaurant.

"There were three crews that attended – from Shoreham, Worthing and Hove,” a spokesperson for the fire service said.

"They faced a fire in an external ducting system, which had spread into the roof space.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the building but they managed to prevent the fire from spreading any further."

An air ambulance landed at the scene but an injured person was ‘taken to hospital by ambulance’, a fire service spokesman said.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “The Air Ambulance Charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex joined us at the scene.

"One person, suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by road for further checks.”

In a further statement, the fire service said crews worked outside the building ‘to prevent the fire spreading into the roof’.

The statement continued: “Due to the quick actions of the initial crews, the fire was prevented from entering the roof space and didn't affect the flat above.

“The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental. Firefighters will return to the scene today (Wednesday, December 27) to carry out community fire safety work with neighbouring properties and provide safety advice and guidance.”

According to AA Traffic News, Upper Shoreham Road was closed both ways between the Holmbush roundabout (Southwick / Holmbush turn-off) and A283 Steyning Road whilst the incident was ongoing.

The road had fully reopened after two hours, the fire service said.

Local photographer Eddie Mitchell, who was at the scene, praised the ‘fantastic multi-agency response’ to the incident.

Crews from West Sussex were supported by East Sussex and Surrey firefighters, SECAmb paramedics and air ambulance teams as well as Sussex Police officers.

1 . Chinese takeaway fire in West Sussex A person was taken to hospital after a Chinese takeaway restaurant caught fire in West Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Chinese takeaway fire in West Sussex A person was taken to hospital after a Chinese takeaway restaurant caught fire in West Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Chinese takeaway fire in West Sussex A person was taken to hospital after a Chinese takeaway restaurant caught fire in West Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell