Christmas came to Boxgrove at the annual festive market

'Christmas in Boxgrove' welcomed local crafters, a range of performers, local food vans and of course the big man himself.

Boxgrove Village Hall's annual Christmas market was extra special this year as the hall created a day to include the whole family! Hall trustee Henry Potter and his wife Christine did a fantastic job playing Mr and Mrs Clause in a specially designed grotto generously donated by Trevor Ware- Chichester BIDs 'local hero' who switched on their Christmas lights. The children visiting Santa were given a special coin to take home and put in the place where they'd like their presents delivered along with some sweeties and, of course, reindeer food!

Although, in true British style, the rain poured and poured.. it didn't stop children enjoying going on the ride and customers enjoying hot drinks and eating pizza under umbrellas and Mexican food in the rain!

The entertainment really made the day - with the fantastic students from Arabesque School of Performing Arts wowing the whole hall with their talent and professionalism. Anna and Elsa were a hit with children and adults alike and performed beautiful covers of all the children's favourite Frozen and Frozen 2 songs. The performers, from Once Upon a Dream Parties welcomed the children as they entered the venue and even spent a bit of time with the big man himself!Also performing were Rebekah and Graham's Steel Pans Duo, the Rock Choir and the fantastic Jak Cooper who brought the hall alive with his fantastic set.

The market holders, as always, were fantastic and brought a range of beautiful, handmade gifts and products. Shopping local is easy around Chichester as there are so many talented local businesses out there and 'Christmas In Boxgrove' brought lots of them together under one roof!

