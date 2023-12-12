Christmas card design winners swell charity coffers
The annual Christmas card design competition at Highfield and Brookham is always a festive favourite and gives prep school children the chance to see their personal designs become reality thanks to printing company Cauliflower Cards.
And as the individual cards go on sale to proud parents, a portion of the proceeds goes to Highreach, a charity which offers week-long residential breaks for disabled children every summer.
Highfield and Brookham is currently waiting to confirm the amount raised this year for Highreach.
Children from Year 4 all the way through to Year 8 have the option each year to design their own Christmas cards, from which individual year group winners and an overall winner are picked by school staff members who are given the chance to vote.
Suzannah Cryer, Head of Highfield and Brookham, said: “Like most schools, we have a busy and varied run up to Christmas with a great many festive events going on, and one of the most popular is the annual Christmas card design competition.
“It’s amazing to see the variety of the entries and the creativity and imagination shown by the children year on year, but most of all I’m always so impressed by the sheer quality of the entries. It really is wonderful and is perhaps a good indicator as to why our children earn senior school art scholarships every year.”
And she added: “Warmest congratulations to not only our winners but to everyone who took part. They should all be very proud of their festive artwork.”
Christmas trees, strings of coloured lights, reindeer and starry skies featured prominently among this year's competition entries.