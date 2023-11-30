Christmas carol service welcomes the community to the University of Chichester this December

Feeling the festive spirit yet?Christmas carols will ring out to mark the start of the festive season on Thursday 7 December at the University of Chichester, with a warm welcome for anyone from the local community who would like to join in.

Join staff and students at the University’s Chapel of the Ascension at 6pm for a traditional service of Christmas carols and hymns led by the Revd Dr Alison Green, accompanied by the University Chamber Choir and the Otter Consort.

Both choirs are drawn from the talented students of the University’s Conservatoire. The Chamber Choir is one of the Conservatoire’s most challenging vocal ensembles with a varied and extensive repertoire. They tour both nationally and internationally throughout the year performing both secular and spiritual music. The Otter Consort is a talented small group of highly-experienced singers with a love of choral music.

University Chaplain Revd Dr Alison Green says: “As Christmas approaches joining together in song to celebrate the festive season helps bring our community together. Please come and join us to celebrate with carols and mince pies this December.”

