Christmas carol service welcomes the community to the University of Chichester this December
Join staff and students at the University’s Chapel of the Ascension at 6pm for a traditional service of Christmas carols and hymns led by the Revd Dr Alison Green, accompanied by the University Chamber Choir and the Otter Consort.
Both choirs are drawn from the talented students of the University’s Conservatoire. The Chamber Choir is one of the Conservatoire’s most challenging vocal ensembles with a varied and extensive repertoire. They tour both nationally and internationally throughout the year performing both secular and spiritual music. The Otter Consort is a talented small group of highly-experienced singers with a love of choral music.
University Chaplain Revd Dr Alison Green says: “As Christmas approaches joining together in song to celebrate the festive season helps bring our community together. Please come and join us to celebrate with carols and mince pies this December.”
The carol service starts at 6pm at the chapel on the Chichester campus on College Lane and is free to attend with no booking required. Parking is available in the University car park (car parking is pay by phone Monday – Friday 8am-6pm £1.90 per hour or £1.35 an hour at other times).