Christmas has arrived in Midhurst

Despite a difficult year for residents and traders of Midhurst, after the fire on North Street in March which closed the arterial road for months, community spirit is high entering the festive season and a weekend of Christmas events will draw the crowds.

This Friday 1st December is Midhurst's annual Christmas Street Party from 5pm-8pm, with something for all the family, including late-night shopping, a Christmas Craft Market in the Old Library, live music from singer Jayne Lang, singer songwriters Olivia Stevens and Stefan Rajic, The Salvation Army Band, Midhurst Primary School and Midhurst Community Choir, as well as entertainment from Nick Clark Magician and V2 Radio.

Families can meet Santa in the beautiful Santa's Grotto, built by The Upholsterer on North Street, or take a ride on the fairground rides on Church Hill, all for free.

There will be delicious food and drink on offer from local businesses and food trucks and visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in Midhurst's Christmas Window Competition, by voting on the night for the public's favourite Christmas window!

Santa's Grotto was a popular feature in 2022 Pic by Paul Piper Photography.

On Saturday the fun continues in Midhurst with the Christmas Farmers' Market, including free Christmas crafts for families in the Old Library and an inflatable snow globe in Market Square.

There will also be the opportunity to purchase a Christmas Tree from Aylings Garden Centre, alongside all of the brilliant stalls in both Market Square and the Old Library. The market runs from 9am-2pm.