Christmas Market aims to bring some Christmas cheer to Chichester city centre
The ‘Chichester Christmas Cheer’ market will feature a range of artisans and vendors offering a diverse selection of handcrafted gifts, decorations and festive treats.
The market will run on December 9, 10, 16 and 17 from 9am until 6pm on the Saturday, and 10am until 4pm on the Sunday in East Street and North Street.
There will also be a variety of food stalls plus some seasonal bars offering mulled wine and other festive drinks.
In addition to stalls and food, organisers 33rd Management will also be bringing live music, dance and theatre performances. Among the entertainment, visitors will be able to enjoy a performance by the Arabesque School of Dance, based in Chichester.
"We're excited to bring Chichester Christmas Cheer to the heart of our community,” say organisers Venetia Randall and Simon Stewart. “This event is a celebration of joy, unity, and the festive spirit that makes this season so special. Join us for two weekends filled with laughter, music, delicious food, and the warmth of holiday cheer.
“The Chichester Christmas Cheer is not just an event; it's an immersive experience for the whole family. From seasonal decorations to interactive activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy.”
Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Chichester District Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Events, says: “We’re really pleased to be supporting the Christmas Cheer Market and hope that people will enjoy all the things it has to offer and come away with some wonderful gifts for family and friends.
“As a council we know how important it is to support all businesses and we hope the market will encourage plenty of footfall during the festive season. The city centre has lots to offer, not just shops, but many cafes and restaurants, as well as events taking place at the Cathedral, The Novium Museum, Pallant House Gallery, and the Festival Theatre and so I would encourage people to also explore the city when visiting the market.”
Residents can find out more about how they can ‘Shop Local, Spend Local and Support Local’ as part of Chichester District Council’s Countdown to Christmas campaign at www.chichester.gov.uk/countdowntochristmas