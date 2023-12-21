Christmas messages from the Mayor of Polegate

As Christmas is nearly upon us, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you a safe, healthy, and happy Christmas along with a peaceful and prosperous New Year to all in Polegate.

It is a privilege and honour to hold the role of Mayor and one I shall never take for granted, I have attended as many functions as possible to help raise the profile of our town, community groups, local charities and individuals and businesses doing great work locally. Since being elected Mayor in May I have attended over sixty engagements many in the town and others across Sussex where I have been extremely proud to represent Polegate.

As Mayor, I will continue to visit as many places and people as possible. I would like to thank the people of Polegate for the opportunity to represent them, and my colleagues at the Town Council for all their administrative support throughout.

I’d like to take this opportunity to reassure you all that everyone at Polegate Town Council will continue to do everything in our power to make our town an even stronger and better place to live and work.

Polegate Mayor, Cllr Dan Dunbar

I would like to extend my personal thanks and greetings to those who continue to look after us, and keep us safe, particularly throughout the festive period – NHS health staff, fire and rescue, police, and carers. Thank you, for all that you do.

On behalf of all the members and staff at Polegate Town Council, I wish Polegate residents “A Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”