Christmas party for over 60’s in Mid Sussex

Every year, Mid Sussex Older People’s Council (MSOPC) puts on a Christmas party for over 100 over 60’s in the Mid Sussex area, to help ease isolation and loneliness and provide some festive cheer in the Christmas period. This years’ event took place on Saturday 2nd December at the King Edward Hall in Lindfield.

The Christmas party is free to all attendees, and is always very popular, usually being fully booked by early October.

Local singer Clare Jarvis created a fantastic atmosphere with some 60’s, 70’s and Christmas songs and got everyone up dancing between the tables. One attendee commented ‘Another fantastic event, I love you. Always give me something to look forward to’.

A spread of sandwiches, freshly baked sausage rolls and cakes were provided, followed by a warm mince pie and cream. The teapots were flowing throughout the afternoon and at the end was a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, such as The Stand Up Inn, Corner Hairdressing, O’Reiki Therapies, the Bluebell Wine Estate and Nova Medispa.

Guests enjoying the party

Barbara Baldwin, chair of MSOPC said ‘Just a big thank you to everyone who helped at the Christmas party, which was a huge success This was due to the hard work of many, prior to, during and after the event. Without the efforts of everyone, the planning, the hours of input from All quarters, these events cannot take place. The compensation is knowing just how many people appreciated all our hard work’.

MSOPC will be celebrating their 20th year of helping to reduce loneliness and isolation of over 60’s in 2024 and are planning many events, including a celebration event. They also provide a quarterly newsletter to all over 60’s who are on their database, with details of their forthcoming events, and pertinent information to help with day to day living, where to get help and what is happening locally.