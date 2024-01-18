Christmas tree farmer helps those in need with Foodbank donation

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm’s seasonal fundraising efforts resulted in a donation of more than £1,000 to the Bexhill Foodbank.

During the 2023 festive season Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm supported the Bexhill Foodbank with 30p from each tree sold being added to the fund.

Owner of Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm Clive Collins explains: “We have many shared values with Bexhill Foodbank and decided we wanted to help local people in need.”

Volunteers Manager Jenni Barnes said: “We were delighted that Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm decided to support Bexhill Foodbank last year with a huge donation of £1,170.

Christmas tree farmer Clive Collins with Bexhill Foodbank representative Jenni Barnes

“This money will be used to buy fruit, vegetables and eggs for the winter for both our Bexhill and Battle branches. We use our local greengrocer 'Carrolls', Sidley - so our clients can have a choice of local fresh produce to add to their food parcel.

“We are most thankful for this welcomed support, it makes a real difference to local people in need.''

Clive has decided to support Bexhill Foodbank again in 2024. Every year Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm raises money for a chosen charity. Previous beneficiaries have included Little Common, Scouts and Ninfield and Crowhurst Scouts, The Spinal Injuries Association and The Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance.

