Church thrilled at new beginning for community hall
A 99-year lease has been agreed at a peppercorn rent on the understanding that the charity, Meads (Eastbourne) Community Centre (MECC), carries out substantial repairs and then maintains and operates the hall for the benefit of local people.
MECC is planning a major repair and refurbishment programme, paid for by a generous grant from the Community Ownership Fund and local match funding. To donate in support of this match funding, please visit meadsecc.org
The parish hall will close in October while the work is carried out. It is due to re-open in early 2025.
Events and activities already booked for the hall during its closure will be moved to St John’s Church.
The deal has been welcomed by the vicar of St John’s Church, the Revd Giles Carpenter: “We are delighted to make this agreement with MECC,” he said.
“St John’s Church has been responsible for the parish hall for more than 100 years - it is a fantastic resource for all of the community.
"We are excited by MECC’s plans to refurbish it so that it can continue to offer a wide range of activities to local people of all ages.”
